ATF Content Preview: Twentieth Century Fox TV Distribution

Twentieth Century Fox TV Distribution (TCFTVD) is at the Marina Bay Sands with a roster helmed by The Passage (pictured), an epic thriller about a dangerous virus that has the potential to be a life-saving cure.

Proven Innocent is the dramatic story of one woman’s fight to prove the innocence of others, as well as her own. 9-1-1 follows the life and work of emergency response personnel, who risk their lives to save others.

In Mayans M.C., Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison, with new prospects in the Mayans M.C. charter along the Mexico-California border. The Resident is a provocative medical drama that takes a behind-the scenes look at life (and work) in a hospital. Suite 5103