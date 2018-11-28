ATF Content Preview: Record TV

Brazil’s Record TV is spotlighting a host of Bible-inspired drama series and soap operas.

Jesus (Jesús) reveals the little-known passages of Jesus’ fascinating story. Leah (Lea) tells the story of the romantic tragedy of its title character, who falls in love with Jacob, but is saddened to learn that he wants her sister Rachel, instead.

Four university students meet in New York and set off the events that lead up to the Apocalypse (Apocalipsis). In The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro), Asher, Joanne, and Zach were childhood friends, but that changed when the two boys both fell deeply in love with Joanne.

Moses and the Ten Commandments (Moisés y los Diez Mandamientos) retells several biblical stories, including the birth of Moses and the parting of the Red Sea (pictured).