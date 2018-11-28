ATF Content Preview: Mondo TV

Mondo TV delivers live-action and animation series to the ATF.

Heidi, Bienvenida a Casa chronicles a friendly girl’s journey as she adapts to city life, where she discovers a gift for singing and new friends. In Heidi Bienvenida al Show (pictured), Heidi makes even more friends and finds a new passion in perfume-making.

Set in fictional Carrot Town, Invention Story portrays the friendly competition between a freethinking rabbit named Silas and a clever fox named Kit. Through magic and friendship, Sissi The Young Empress helps people and animals achieve harmony on the Schönbrunn Palace grounds.

Fulmen, Nix, Nubes, Pluvia, Thermo, and Ventum are the MeteoHeroes, who have supernatural powers of controlling the weather and atmospheric phenomena.