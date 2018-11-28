ATF Content Preview: MISTCO

MISTCO boasts a roster of Turkish drama series, led by Hold My Hand. When her father dies, protagonist Azra is left alone in the streets with her autistic brother, and meets Cenk, the spoiled son of a wealthy family.

The Prisoner of Love depicts the relationship between Omer and Zehra, who each had their own motives for entering their marriage. Epic drama series The Last Emperor tracks the real life of the last Ottoman emperor, Abdulhamid Han, who led an ambitious empire, but faced opposition from family and state traitors.

In Resurrection: Ertugrul, the hero Ertugrul struggles to find land for his tribe and the woman he loves. Animated series Aslan(pictured) follows a young boy in elementary school who thinks up extraordinary inventions.