Kanal D International

Kanal D International has a catalog of family dramas, epic romances, and thrilling rivalries.

Price of Passion tells the unlikely marriage between Ferhat and Aslı, who married each other after Aslı operated on a man that Ferhat shot. Cemal, who works as a waiter in order to provide for his impoverished family, goes in search of his rich uncle, whom he hopes will help him from Tragedy.

In Big Fat Lies, Müjgan wants to save her family from her husband Ahmet’s infatuation with Sude, a young and beautiful girl who wants a rich husband. Blood brothers Bayram and Salih plan to marry their children to one another, but it doesn’t go as planned when their kids want to fan their own Flames of Desire.

Double Trouble (pictured) witnesses rival police officers MKC and Barca collaborating in order to stop a drug network led by ruthless criminals.