ATF Content Preview: GMA Worldwide

GMA Worldwide, the distribution arm for the Philippines’ GMA Network, is presenting a slate with high-octane romantic and revenge dramas.

The Way to Your Heart (pictured) centers on Onay, who lives with achondroplastic dwarfism, and her two daughters. Old wounds resurface when a fraternity hazing leads to the death of a beloved son in Revenge.

Family Jewels revolves around five sisters who compete for their father’s love and to become the heiress to the family business. In Silent Shadow, Rachel learns that the rival for her man’s love is a transgender woman.

Color of My Blood tells the story of two long-lost brothers who compete for the love of one woman and become the worst of enemies in the process.