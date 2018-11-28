ATF Content Preview: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment arrives in Singapore with three featured drama series.

In Forbidden Fruit, two sisters, Zeynep and Yildiz, find themselves at different points in their lives. Zeynep wants a successful career, while Yildiz wants nothing more than to marry rich. Family drama Our Story (pictured) follows Filiz, the oldest of six kids, and the surrogate mother to them, who thinks she has no time for love. That changes when she meets Baris, who will do anything to join the family.

Woman begins with Bahar, who, after mourning the loss of her husband, is taken by surprise yet again when her estranged mother and sisters reappear in her life. Stand F23