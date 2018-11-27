Royal Television Society Announces Craft & Design Award Winners

The Royal Television Society presented the winners of the 2018 Craft & Design Awards at an awards ceremony held last night at the London Hilton.

Hosted by comedian and actor Tom Allen, the RTS Craft & Design Awards celebrate craftsmanship and vision in 29 categories. Kathy Schulz (pictured), former managing director of The London Studios, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Marianne Agertoft won the award for Costume Design – Drama for her work on The City and The City, while June Nevin received the award for Costume Design – Entertainment & Non Drama for The Windsor’s Royal Wedding Special.

Michael Lennox received Director – Comedy Drama/Situation Comedy for Derry Girls, Deeyah Khan received Director – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama for White Right: Meeting the Enemy, and Stephen Frears received Director – Drama for A Very English Scandal.

