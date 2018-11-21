TV France International Pays Tribute To Catherine Charmet

Catherine Charmet, who worked for TV France International for more than 20 years, died yesterday, November 20, 2018, in Paris.

Hervé Michel, president of TV France International, commented, “I have known Catherine since she arrived at TV France in the mid 1990s, at the beginning of our association. She was one of the first to join us, and supported our development with unparalleled enthusiasm. All our members are fully aware of her devotion and loyalty through the international events she organized with such talent, authority and good humor.”

He added, “All those at TV France have lost a passionate and devoted colleague, and above all a friend, and they join in the grief of her husband, two daughters.”

Charmet, 53, served as markets manager for the association since 1995.