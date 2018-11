GMA Launches ‘Color of My Blood’

GMA premiered its newest primetime series Color of My Blood on November 19, 2018.

Starring Dingdong Dantes and Dennis Trillo, the drama series is the story of two brothers, Daniel and Elias, who were separated when they were very young. Their paths cross as adults when Elias is blamed for a murder committed by Daniel.

The series’ pilot episode received an audience share of 37.5 percent with over 4.92 million viewers.