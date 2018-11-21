CITVC Acquires ‘A Love to Remember’ And More

China International Television Corporation (CITVC) announced its 2018 acquisition slate.

CITVC picked up the Mexican family drama A Love to Remember from TV Azteca. The China Media Group subsidiary also acquired the suspenseful drama Reckless Bride from Bangkok Broadcasting & TV Co., and the Irish film Solo from UFA Fiction Production. Previously acquired TV programs include The Little Nyonya, Kohi Apna Sa (pictured), and Dyesebel.

CITVC’s Jianing Shen remarked, “CITVC continues to strengthen its communication with international producers and distributors, and to cooperate extensively in program importation, the development of intellectual property, and the localization of overseas programs in line with the tastes of Chinese audiences. In the context of the integrated development of the film and television culture; networking in China and elsewhere, and with the informatization & globalization of the media industry, we hope to further deepen our cooperation with overseas counterparts and to jointly promote our coordinated efforts.”