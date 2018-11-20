Woodcut To Produce ‘The Killer in My Family’ For UKTV

Woodcut Media has been commissioned to produce The Killer in My Family for UKTV.

The six-part documentary crime series features candid interviews with family members and ex-partners of notorious murderers, such as Ian Huntley, Fred West, and Phillip Fraser, among others. The series will premiere on UKTV’s Really channel in January 2019. TCB Media Rights will distribute the series internationally under the title My Deadly Relation.

Matthew Gordon, executive producer at Woodcut Media, commented, “The fall-out from any murder is devastating not just for the relatives of the victim, but also for the family members of the perpetrator. In this series we wanted get up close and personal, so that these individuals can also fully express the impact this has had on their lives.”