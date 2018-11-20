SmithGeiger Study Reports Local TV Popularity

According to a recent national study by SmithGeiger for Hearst Television, a majority of adults consider local television to be the most trusted source of news and information.

The study shows that 81 percent of 18-49-year-old consumers still use local TV news at least once a week on at least one platform. Additionally, 63 percent watch their news from a local news program on TV at least once a week, while 49 percent say they watch TV every day.

For the study, SmithGeiger conducted 2,069 online interviews with consumers across eight Hearst TV markets.