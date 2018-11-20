Series Mania And UGC Partner For Writers Campus Initiative

Series Mania and UGC partnered for the newly named UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania (formerly known as Series Mania Writers Campus).

The writing workshop invites 20 emerging TV drama writers from throughout Europe for an intensive week featuring experienced professionals and mentors. UGC will sponsor the initiative for the next three years. The first edition of UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania, in partnership with Paris College of Art and the SACD, will take place March 20-27, 2019.

Laurence Herzberg, Series Mania founder and general director, announced the writing workshop’s call for applications, with the deadline of January 9, 2019.