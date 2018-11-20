‘How to Holiday with Jordin Sparks’ To Air On Food Network Canada

Corus Entertainment‘s Food Network Canada will debut How to Holiday with Jordin Sparks and Friends.

Baker and multi-platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks, who recently launched her original show Heart of the Batter, will host the one-hour holiday event. The special will feature digital lifestyle influencers Yolanda Gampp, Sara Lynn Cauchon, Cheryl Torrenueva, Matt Basile, and Lauren Toyota. Each of the digital creators will produce, film, and edit their own segments, which are executive produced by Kin.

Michael Wayne, Kin CEO, said, “Through Heart of the Batter, which launched with Kin earlier this year, Jordin Sparks has been able to share her passion for baking with online audiences. Now TV audiences will have the opportunity to see Jordin and their favorite digital creators on one of the go-to broadcast networks for lifestyle.”