Acorn TV Secures U.S. Rights To ‘My Life is Murder’

Acorn TV acquired the U.S. rights to My Life is Murder in a presale deal with DCD Rights.

The primetime drama series stars Lucy Lawless as a private investigator named Alexa Crowe. Produced by CJZ Production with investment from Network Ten in association with Screen Australia, the series will have its broadcast premiere on Network Ten in 2019. My Life is Murder will have its U.S. premiere on Acorn TV, the streaming service focused on British and international television.

Nick Davies Williams, DCD Rights CEO, remarked, “We’re very pleased to sign this significant first presale for My Life is Murder as we continue to see high demand worldwide for our premium scripted content.” He added, “A US acquisition is a great start as we begin rolling the series out to our international clients alongside our ever-expanding scripted portfolio.”