zone·tv’s Santa Tracker Delivers Holiday Programming

Santa Tracker, powered by zone·tv, will be returning to U.S. and Canadian pay-TV service providers for the holiday season.

Santa Tracker’s programming includes beloved holiday movie classics, such as Frozen, Elf, and Home Alone, among others, as well as holiday sing-alongs and read-along storybooks.

Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv, remarked, As our distribution continues to increase, more homes across the globe get to enjoy our unique, family-friendly, interactive programming and we’re excited to bring that joy to our subscribers. We are also thrilled to be able to bring that value to our pay-TV provider partners for the 10th consecutive year.”