Whistler Film Fest Presents “Stars to Watch”

The Whistler Film Festival (WFF) announced the four Canadian actors selected as part of the “Stars to Watch” program.

The honorees are Cara Gee (Red Rover and Trouble in the Garden), Richard Harmon (Woodland), Marc Senior (In God I Trust), and Taran Kootenhayoo (Bella Ciao!). The “Stars to Watch” program is a four-day immersion experience for UBCP/ACTRA member actors. The program focuses on Canadian talent from the four Western Provinces.

WFF will celebrate the four honorees with an official awards presentation on December 2, 2018.