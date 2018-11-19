Up The Ladder: SEVEN, A+E Networks International, PBS Distribution

The Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) named Bill Ernest as its new CEO. Ernest will oversee and manage all facets of the company, and he will be integral to maximizing the company’s investments in the entertainment sector’s infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Ernest has nearly 25 years experience as a senior executive with The Walt Disney Company. He most recently served as president and managing director of Asia for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

A+E Networks International appointed Moreyba Bidessie (pictured) as director of Scripted Development and Sales. Based in London, Bidessie will be responsible for developing the scripted acquisitions strategy to add to the company’s current slate of original scripted projects from A+E Studios with international co-productions.

Prior to joining A+E, Bidessie served as scripted acquisitions manager at Sky Vision.

PBS Distribution brought on Jen Robertson as vice president, Marketing. In her new position, Robertson will lead the marketing and communications strategy for multiple brands and businesses, including retail, ecommerce, transaction, and SVoD.

Robertson previously served as general manager for Global Series Network International’s Walter Presents.