TRT World Partners With Panasonic Avionics

TRT World and Panasonic Avionics partnered to provide the international news platform as part of in-flight broadcasting.

Panasonic offers in-flight connectivity and infotainment content for over 80 clients around the world. With this agreement with Panasonic, TRT World extends its live broadcast to many international carriers, including Turkish Airlines.

Fatih Er, director of News and Programs, commented, “Partnering with Panasonic to deliver our content in-flight is a major achievement to fulfill our promise to offer our service everywhere whatever platform our audience prefer to receive it.”