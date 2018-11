Netflix’s ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ Premieres In Mumbai

Netflix will hold the world premiere of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle in Mumbai on November 25, 2018.

Director and star Andy Serkis will be joined by Christian Bale, Freida Pinto, Louis Ashbourne Serkis, and Rohan Chand. The reimagining of Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale will be available on Netflix worldwide beginning December 7. Jonathan Cavendish, Steve Kloves, and David Barron produced the film. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.