SPI Extends Deal With Antenna Hungária

SPI/FilmBox Hungary extended its long-term cooperation contract with Antenna Hungária.

Partnering together since 2014, the two companies have signed for two more years of FilmBox Basic and FilmBox Premium as part of Antenna Hungária’s MinDig TV Extra subscription packages. The two channels will be available until September 30, 2020. Additionally, FilmBox Live will be available to the Hungarian service provider.

Tamás Fülöp, managing director of SPI/FilmBox for Central and Eastern Europe, remarked, “Our partnership with Antenna Hungária has proven successful which is why after a common agreement; we decided to continue with it. We are delighted to know that we are able to provide interesting channels and programming offers to our viewers in this platform even in the future.”

SPI International operates FilmBox, as part of its channel portfolio offering 35 channels in six continents.