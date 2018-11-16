Reuters Bolsters Content Partnership With Newsflare

Newsflare extended its content partnership with Reuters Connect, as Reuters continues to bolster its portfolio of third-party content providers.

The Newsflare partnership delivers breaking news and trending videos, allowing Reuters News Agency customers to utilize a wide variety of content from multiple sources.

Terry Pierce, head of Editorial Distribution and Partnerships at Newsflare, said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Reuters, allowing us to share our members’ incredible stories and compelling video to an even wider network of media organizations.”