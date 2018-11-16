NFC And DISCOP Announce Business Summit Nigeria

At DISCOP Johannesburg,the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and DISCOP Markets announced the first DISCOP Business Summit in Nigeria.

The business summit will focus on finance in the content and creative industries, featuring top players in Nigeria’s banking sector. The inaugural DISCOP Business Summit will take place in December 2019, during the annual ZUMA Film Festival in Abuja.

Patrick Zuchowicki, CEO of DISCOP Markets, stated, “It is time for the banks, financial institutions, and investment funds to take the pulse of the opportunities available in the African Entertainment & Media marketplace. ‘Show Me The Money’ will help lenders understand how important a role they can play in the development of the world’s fastest growing marketplace for film, television, digital and musical content.”