Madd Sells ‘My Little Girl’ To Chile’s MEGA

Madd Entertainment announced the first Latin American sale of My Little Girl.

Chile’s MEGA acquired the new Turkish drama, which launched in September on Turkey’s TV8. My Little Girl tells the story of a clever eight-year-old girl named Öykü, who must depend on her conman father, Demir. After Demir is arrested, a judge orders him to take care of his daughter.

Juan Ignacio Vicente, director of Content and International Business at MEGA, commented, “We are very happy to put in the air My Little Girl, a story that we believe will connect with the audience.”