Banijay Rights Inks Deal With 560 Media

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, signed a five-year, secondary-rights management deal with U.K.-based 560 Media.

As part of the agreement, 560 Media will manage Banijay Rights’ secondary television rights revenue collection, including retransmission, educational off air, and recording levy, and private-levy. In a separate deal, Banijay’s Zodiak Kids also signed for 560 Media’s revenue-management services.

John O’Sullivan (pictured), 560 Media CEO, commented, “Banijay is quite simply an industry giant, whose deep catalogue is not only a creative gold mine, but a valuable seam of secondary-rights revenues. We look forward to helping Tim [Mutimer] and his team to manage their rights in today’s fragmented and increasingly complex marketplace.”