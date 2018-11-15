Up The Ladder: Wheelhouse Entertainment

Sean Cohan will depart A+E Networks as president of International and Digital Media to join Wheelhouse Entertainment as president.

Working closely with Wheelhouse CEO Brent Montgomery and chief strategy officer Ed Simpson, Cohan will oversee content and marketing opportunities across multiple platforms and businesses, as well as talent, brand, and strategic corporate partnerships.

Cohan will continue with A+E Networks until the end of 2018, then he will officially start in his new position at Wheelhouse at the end of January 2019.

Cohan’s appointment follows the company’s recent announcement of a joint venture with Jimmy Kimmel, whose new production banner, Kimmelot, is under the Wheelhouse umbrella.