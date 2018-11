Netflix Orders ‘The One’

Netflix ordered 10 episodes of the new series The One.

Based on the science fiction novel by John Marrs, the series is set in a not-so-distant future in which society uses DNA testing to find the perfect romantic match for individuals. The One is produced by Urban Myth Productions, in association with StudioCanal.

Creator and writer Howard Overman serves as executive producer, alongside Urban Myth’s Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy.