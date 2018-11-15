NATPE Announces Tartikoff Legacy Award Recipients

NATPE announced the recipients of the 16th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

Comedian and media mogul Byron Allen, producer and screenwriter Mara Brock Akil, former NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt, actress Rita Moreno, actress Betty White, and actor Henry Winkler will all be honored at a special reception held at the Eden Roc in Miami on January 23, 2019. The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards are presented every year at the annual NATPE Miami Marketplace and Conference, which this year will take place January 22-24.

The industry’s top executives and creative professionals will be in attendance for the three-day event of deal-making, networking, and parties.