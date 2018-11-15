Lagardère Studios Acquires Remake Rights To ‘Homeground’

Lagardère Studios and DR Sales signed an agreement for GMT, a Lagardère Studios company, to develop a French adaptation of Homeground.

The Norwegian drama follows Helena Mikkelsen as she becomes Europe’s first female coach for a men’s soccer team in Norway’s National Premier League. Homeground was originally produced by NRK and Motlys for NRK1.

Charlotte Toledano-Detaille, SVP of Content Development and Creative Studios for Lagardère Studios, commented, “We fell in love with the series when it first launched two years ago and have been chasing it since then following at the same time its rewards from the critics and the audience. Together with GMT productions, we are very proud to adapt this series that gives a very accurate picture of a woman finding her way in a man’s world.”