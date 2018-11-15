FilmRise Releases ‘Mountain Rest’ In December

FilmRise confirmed the theatrical and digital release of Mountain Rest.

Written and directed by Alex O Eaton, the film tells the story of an aging actress who calls on her family for one final celebration. Mountain Rest will be released theatrically in New York City and on transactional platforms, such as iTunes and Prime Video, beginning December 7, 2018.

The film had its world premiere at the 2018 Nashville International Film Festival, where it won the The New Director’s Competition.