Zee Announces African Co-Production ‘Deceptive Measures’

Zee announced new drama series Deceptive Measures, a co-production with Nigerian agency MACE and Ghanaian broadcaster Multimedia Group.

Deceptive Measures is a remake of the popular Indian series Pavitra Rishta. The series is currently in production, with film locations in Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria. Directed by Uduak Obong, the first season will consist of 52 one-hour episodes.

Sunita Uchil (pictured), chief business officer, International Ad Sales, Global Syndication and Production of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “Global Content Hub by Zee is thrilled to announce our special partnership with Nigeria’s MACE and Ghana’s Multimedia Group for the remake of our Indian program Pavitra Rishta, sharing this beloved story with new audiences across Africa. It will be exciting to see how they adapt the series into their own identity. With this, we mark for our foray in creating local programs for local audiences.”