Gusto Sells Cooking Series To Russia’s Red Media

Gusto Worldwide Media sold five cooking and food series to Russia’s Red Media.

The Russian pay-TV broadcaster signed for a package deal that includes Watts on the Grill, Fresh Market Dinners, Fish the Dish (pictured), The Urban Vegetarian, and Bonacini’s Italy. All titles will be available to viewers in Russia, CIS, and the Baltic States through Red Media’s Kitchen TV.

The deal includes 83 half-hour episodes for Kitchen TV and over 200 short-form videos.