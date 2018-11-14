GRB Studios Inks Licensing And Distribution Deal With Black TV

GRB Studios signed a multi-year licensing and distribution deal with Black TV, an African pay-TV channel broadcast through Starsat, a subsidiary of the Chinese satellite TV provider, StarTimes.

Spearheaded by actor and producer Thomas Gumede (pictured), Black TV will feature original African series, movies, music, documentaries, and non-scripted series. GRB Studios will partner for the channel’s launch.

Gary Benz, GRB’s founder and CEO, stated, “The Black TV OTT platform delivers both premium local content as well as world-class international content through a mobile app, web app and website accessible across a wide range of devices. I am thrilled to be a partner with them and share our great content with the widest audience possible.”