CBSSI Licenses ‘The Late Late Show’ To China’s iQIYI

CBS Studios International and China’s iQIYI signed a licensing agreement for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, with Fulwell 73, the series features A-listers, including Matt Damon, David Beckham, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney, among others. Its segment “Carpool Karaoke” is a U.S. late-night success, with over 1.95 billion views on YouTube. This deal marks the first time the series will be available in China.

Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group, remarked, “It’s exciting to join forces with iQIYI to bring the supreme talent of James Corden and the star power of his guests to Chinese audiences. Mobile viewing dominates iQIYI’s subscriber base, making it the perfect platform for The Late Late Show‘s inventive content and viral moments.”