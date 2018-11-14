9 Story Delivers ‘Let’s Go Luna!’ To Nat Geo For LATAM

9 Story Distribution International signed a licensing deal with Nat Geo Kids for a trio of animated series.

The agreement includes the broadcast rights to Let’s Go Luna! (pictured), The Diary of Bita and Cora, and seasons three and four of Finding Stuff Out for Latin America, Brazil, and the Caribbean.

Produced by 9 Story Media Group’s Brown Bag Films, Let’s Go Luna! follows the adventures of a group of animal friends. ON Producciones’ The Diary of Bita and Cora trails the title characters as they crash land on a new planet. Produced by Apartment 11, Finding Stuff Out is a science-oriented series.