Richard Milnes in the NATPE Hall of Fame Issue

London-born TV veteran Richard Milnes is VideoAge‘s International Hall of Fame honoree in its NATPE Miami 2019 edition. Milnes is the third Briton to be featured out of 29 TV pioneers from 11 countries.

Milnes (pictured above in a 1972 photo) served two tours of duty with EMI (1972-1978 and 1980-1985). Throughout his active 42-year TV career, he also worked for Granada Theatres, United Artists Television, Alliance International Film Distribution, TIE, ITC, J&M Films, Weintraub Entertainment, Warner Bros., and Channel 5 International, before retiring from active distribution in 2003 at age 60 and becoming a consultant.

His list of former bosses reads like a who’s who of television luminaries: Marvin Goodman (UA), Sir David Stirling (TIE), Mike Dann (CTW), Lord Bernard Delfont (EMI), Roger Gimbel (EMI), Lord Lew Grade (ITC), Gary Dartnall (EMI), Jerry Weintraub (WEG), Michael J. Solomon (WB), and David Elstein (Channel 5).

Milnes traveled the globe as a TV content distributor, visiting Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, Africa, the U.S., and “what used to be called the ‘Eastern European Bloc,’ ” he said. He didn’t ignore smaller territories, either, and spent time in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Cuba.

His fascinating story is full of intrigue and suspense, and will be recounted in the pages of VideoAge and online in January 2019.