Up The Ladder: AMC Networks International

AMC Networks International (AMCNI) announced several new appointments to its senior management team reporting to Eduardo Zulueta, recently named president of AMCNI.

Manuel Balsera has been appointed to executive vice president/managing director of AMCNI Southern Europe. Ricardo Debén (pictured) has been named EVP/MD for AMCNI Latin American.

Kevin Dickie has been designated EVP/MD for AMCNI UK, which includes Poland, the Middle East, and Africa. Levente Málnay has been appointed EVP/MD for AMCNI Central and Northern Europe.