SPI Int’l Extends Deals With Telkom And Vodacom In South Africa

SPI International signed distribution agreements with wireless telecommunications provider Telkom and mobile communications company Vodacom in South Africa.

Both South African companies will have full access to SPI’s portfolio of channels, including FilmBox Africa, FilmBox ArtHouse, DocuBox, FightBox, Fast & Fun, FashionBox, 360TuneBox, and Gametoon.

Amit Karni, head of Distribution, Africa, commented, “To meet growing demand for TV consumption on mobile devices in Africa we wanted to ensure that Telkom and Vodacom mobile subscribers have access to SPI’s premium content via CAST TV/Infinivy platform in South Africa. We are excited to work with CAST TV/Infinivy and I am sure that South Africa will only be the start of our cooperation.”