Campfire And Kew Media Partner On Ascher Documentary

Campfire and Kew Media are partnering on Rodney Ascher’s next feature documentary tentatively titled Glitch in the Matrix.

The documentary looks at individuals whose lives have been significantly impacted by the belief of alternate realities and digital simulation. Campfire founder and CEO, Ross Dinerstein, will produce with Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard as executive producers.

Tim Kirk will co-executive produce, and Campfire’s Colin Frederick will co-produce alongside Tyler Glodt. Kew Media Distribution will be handling worldwide sales.