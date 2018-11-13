CAKE Secures ‘Space Chickens in Space’ Debut On Disney XD EMEA

London-based entertainment specialist CAKE announced the premiere of its new co-production Space Chickens in Space on Disney XD EMEA.

The surreal animated comedy series will air on Disney XD in the U.K., throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, beginning November 19, 2018. The series originally premiered in Australia on Channel 9 in October.

Co-produced between Anima, CAKE, Studio Moshi, and Gingerbread Animation, Space Chickens in Space follows a trio of chickens who are mistakenly enrolled in an elite intergalactic former military academy. The series was created by José C. García de Letona and Rita Street.