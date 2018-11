ABS-CBN Launches Streaming Service iWant

ABS-CBN will launch its new streaming service, iWant, on November 17, 2018.

iWant will be available to users in the Philippines through the web and on iOS and Android devices. The new streaming service will offer a variety of original series and movies, including the anticipated feature Glorious, horror film Ma, and the Spirits Awakened reboot.

iWant’s library will include ABS-CBN series, restored classics, and Asian telenovelas.