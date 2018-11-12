Up The Ladder: Essential Media Group

Essential Media Group appointed Lauren Peacock to head of Commercial Partnerships.

In her new position, Peacock will be responsible for securing and managing commercial partnerships across the company’s growing slate of projects. Prior to joining Essential Media, she served as Brands Partnerships manager for Seven Network Australia.

Brendan Dahill, Essential Media Group’s general manager, said, “Lauren has an exceptional track record of overseeing major companies’ commercial activities and we know she will do a fantastic job here at Essential.”