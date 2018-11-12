The Media Pioneers Signs Deals With Alibaba, Youku

London-based The Media Pioneers signed deals with Youku and Alibaba in China.

The Chinese online retailer Alibaba will air the children’s series The Moe Show and Pop Up, as well as drama series Taboo on its digital platform. In a separate deal, Youku picked up the three series, as well. Youku will air Taboo in November, and The Moe Show and Pop Up at the end of the year.

Maggie Liang, managing director and executive producer at The Media Pioneers, stated, “We are thrilled to be working with Alibaba and Youku on The Moe Show and Pop Up – they are both great children’s programs. Equally entertaining and educational, we believe they will perform well in China amongst little ones. As for Taboo, it was a hugely successful series in the U.K. which we are excited to bring to Chinese audiences, and look forward to it having the same reception there.”