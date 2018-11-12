SPI International Launches Channels In The Seychelles

SPI International has extended its distribution agreement with Cable & Wireless to offer FashionBox HD and DocuBox HD to in-suite hotel viewing on the resort islands of the Seychelles.

FashionBox HD features inspirational and educational style programming, focusing on shopping, lifestyle, and fashion trends. Meanwhile, DocuBox HD provides fascinating documentary features and TV programming.

Amit Karni, head of Sales Africa for SPI International, commented, “The face of the Seychelles’ accommodation scene is rapidly changing as new and renovated establishments are coming online. SPI is glad to continue and expand its partnership with Cable & Wireless Seychelles, the first quad-play provider on the islands and a truly Seychellois company.”