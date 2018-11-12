Netflix Signs Overall Deal With Marti Noxon

Netflix signed a multi-year overall deal with writer, producer, and director Marti Noxon.

As part of the deal, Noxon will produce new series exclusively for Netflix. Netflix will have first-look options for Noxon’s feature projects made under the deal. Noxon will continue to produce under her production company, Tiny Pyro. Throughout her career, Noxon has worked on several successful series, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Mad Men, and Grey’s Anatomy, among others.

Cindy Holland, vice president of Original Content at Netflix, stated, “Marti Noxon is a brilliant and visionary creator who explores emotional depths to reveal the inner lives and struggles of complex, modern women.”