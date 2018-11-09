Starzplay Launches On Virgin Media

Starz, a Lionsgate company, will launch Starzplay on the U.K.’s Virgin Media beginning November 29, 2018.

Virgin TV subscribers in the U.K. will be able to access Starz original series, such as Vida and Sweetbitter (pictured), among others, through the premium streaming service, with same-day rollout as the U.S. for future series.

Chris Albrecht, president and CEO of Starz, commented, “The partnership with Virgin Media is an exciting next step in the rollout of the Starzplay platform, expanding the audience for our wide range of STARZ Originals, TV series and movies exclusively available on Starzplay to a whole new and expansive customer base.” The streaming platform is also available through the Starz brand in Canada, Amazon Prime Video Channel in the U.K. and Germany, with upcoming launches in France, Italy, and Spain.