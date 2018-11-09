SPI Int’l Brings Fast&FunBox HD To Spain

SPI International increased its channel distribution with the launch of Fast&FunBox HD on Orange TV in Spain.

The sports entertainment channel offers over 400 hours of new content every year covering auto racing, skydiving, and sailing, among other sporting events.

Georgina Twiss, SPI International’s managing director of Western Europe & Africa, remarked, “Following the successful launch of the Orange sports pack over the summer, we are excited to be adding even more value to the sports proposition with this high energy channel. The Spanish market is a key TV market and I am pleased to have begun this great partnership with Orange.”