Nova Extends Premier League Rights In Bulgaria

MTG‘s Nova Broadcasting Company signed for the exclusive rights to live broadcast English Premier League Football matches in the 2019/20 to 2021/22 seasons in Bulgaria.

Nova’s subscription TV and streaming platforms will provide local language commentary, highlights, archival footage, and related programming. Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, MTG president and CEO, stated, “The Premier League is a global phenomenon that inspires passionate fans around the world. Nova is an established partner of the Premier League and delivers unsurpassed coverage and reach via Bulgaria’s leading media platforms. This extension reinforces Nova’s unique position and means fans can look forward to more fantastic matches than ever before.”

Nova also holds the exclusive Bulgarian rights to Formula 1 and Bulgaria’s First Professional Football League.