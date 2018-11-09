NBC Co-Chairs Keynote At NATPE Miami

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) confirmed a keynote conversation with NBC Entertainment co-chairs, George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, for the forthcoming NATPE Miami.

New to the market will be “Living the Dream: A Career in Content,” a first-time special event headlined by Tyler Perry, which will occur before NATPE Miami will take place at the Fontainebleau Hotel from January 22-24, 2019.

NATPE also announced three new appointments to its board: Susanne Daniels, global head of Original Content at YouTube; Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at Discovery; and Brett Hansen, head of Alternative Television at UTA.

Other programming highlights include a one-on-one talk between Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution’s Mark Kaner and Turner International’s Gerhard Zeiler; “Hollywood Dealmakers,” curated by Lionsgate’s Sandra Stern; the NATPE Latin American Summit; and the return of panels such as “How Wall St. Watches Television” and the Station Group Forum.